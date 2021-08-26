Indorse Token (IND) Hits Market Capitalization of $681,641.69

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $681,641.69 and $4,180.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00741152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00097457 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

