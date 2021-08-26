Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

