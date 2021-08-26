ING Groep (ING) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

8/24/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

8/19/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

8/18/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

8/17/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/10/2021 – ING Groep was given a new $13.01 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

6/30/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

