Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.17. Inhibrx shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 756 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

