Ink (INK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,820.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $513,161.46 and approximately $1,820.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.86 or 1.00205442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.34 or 0.01022903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.35 or 0.06639674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

