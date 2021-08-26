Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.65.

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

