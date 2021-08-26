Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.65.
