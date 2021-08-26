INO COIN Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $257,275.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00741648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00097459 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.