InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 650.0% in August

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of IPOOF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 20,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,658. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 70.19%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

