Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 2,722 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

