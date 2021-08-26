Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 23rd, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68.

On Friday, June 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total value of $24,881.52.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $661.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

