Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,360,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

