Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells 4,533 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BCAB traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 326,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,315. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

