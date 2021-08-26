Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells 3,694 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HOPE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 6,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
