Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells 3,694 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 6,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

