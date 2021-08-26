Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 1,397 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $61,689.09.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.73. 103,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,578. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 422.5% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

