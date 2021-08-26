Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 712,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.72 and a beta of -2.67. Koss Co. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $127.45.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

