Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $54,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $45,390.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $26,900.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $26,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00.
Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.98.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
