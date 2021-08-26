Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $54,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $45,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00.

Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

