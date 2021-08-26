Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 1,640,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,590. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,493,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $2,347,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

