Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

MPWR stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.22. The company had a trading volume of 393,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $491.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

