Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,638,959.14.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 1,779,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

