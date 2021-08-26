Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 71,840 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.84, for a total transaction of C$5,088,845.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,965.03.

OTEX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.45. The company had a trading volume of 340,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.60. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.95 and a twelve month high of C$68.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

