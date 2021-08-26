Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells 215,747 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 17,647,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,778,203. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

