Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 117,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

