Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 801 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $29,885.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WLFC traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

