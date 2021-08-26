Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 5,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

