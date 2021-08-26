Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00753047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098112 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,856,440 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

