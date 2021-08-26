Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 10,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,905. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

