Insured Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.20 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $150,032.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00117263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,806.10 or 1.00365393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.01013665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.08 or 0.06649577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,830,300 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.