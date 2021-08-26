Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $228,791.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $228,791.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

