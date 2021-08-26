Insureum Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Insureum has a market cap of $5.48 million and $268,404.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00747767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00098403 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

