Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $20.28

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $21.01. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 98 shares.

IAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $312,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $412,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.