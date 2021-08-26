Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.