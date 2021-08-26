Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $23,164.47 and $40,665.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

ITT is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars.

