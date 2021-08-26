Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Price Down 37.9%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) shares dropped 37.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 5,347,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 914% from the average daily volume of 527,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat S.A. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

