InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given New GBX 5,650 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Shares of IHG stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,554 ($59.50). 182,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,752.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5,692.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 12-month high of £461.70 ($603.21).

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

