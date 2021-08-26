InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,554 ($59.50). 182,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,780. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,692.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a fifty-two week high of £461.70 ($603.21). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,752.04.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

