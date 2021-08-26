InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

IHG traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,849. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.88. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

