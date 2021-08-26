International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of International Business Machines worth $462,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $139.12. 83,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

