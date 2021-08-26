International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $412,455,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

IFF opened at $151.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

