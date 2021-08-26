Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.15 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and approximately $615.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,490,515 coins and its circulating supply is 157,079,258 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

