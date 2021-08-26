Internet of People (IOP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 65.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 68.5% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $630,827.65 and approximately $9.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.