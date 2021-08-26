Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Intuit has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.42.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

