Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Intuit has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.42.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
