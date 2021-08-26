Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $625.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $555.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.02. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

