Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $1,040.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $975.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.68.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $1,043.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $969.41. The company has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $1,061.83.

Intuitive Surgical shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,881. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

