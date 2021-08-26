Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $808,000.

PLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

