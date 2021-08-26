Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.72

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

