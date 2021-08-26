Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the July 29th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. 98,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,967. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.