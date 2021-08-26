Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.96

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.