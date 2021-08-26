Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rollins Financial’s Largest Position

Rollins Financial decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 18.4% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $700,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $375.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.