Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

TAN stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

