Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PSCU stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.