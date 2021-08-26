Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PSCU stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.79.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.